A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.22. 24,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $73.81.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.