Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $27.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after buying an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,390,000 after buying an additional 822,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,591,000 after buying an additional 394,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,437,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,105,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

