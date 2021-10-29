ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Announces Earnings Results

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $12.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $751.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARR shares. B. Riley started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

