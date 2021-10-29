NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $82.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $86.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,877. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $60.80 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

