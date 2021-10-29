Epic Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $367,637.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded up 204.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00005205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $42.56 million and $367,637.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00050409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00236362 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00098519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,097,016 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EPICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.