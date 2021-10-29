Frax Market Cap Tops $571.54 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Frax has a market cap of $571.54 million and $21.91 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 566,324,683 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars.

