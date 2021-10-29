AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 320,094 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $232,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 385.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,737 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 529.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $2,725,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2,198.9% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 62,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,921 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average of $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

