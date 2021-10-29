Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 1.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 208.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $156.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,088. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.48 and a 200-day moving average of $160.46.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

