CNH Partners LLC Sells 8,611 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

CNH Partners LLC decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.98 and its 200-day moving average is $283.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.67 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

