Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,810,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,555 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.4% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $818,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $113.97. The company had a trading volume of 130,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,873,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

