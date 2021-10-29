Deer Park Road Corp Purchases 2,344 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Pretium Resources comprises about 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Deer Park Road Corp’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,795,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,082,000 after acquiring an additional 127,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90,489 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after acquiring an additional 793,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 131,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,651. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVG. National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.