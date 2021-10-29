Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Unitil has raised its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Unitil has a payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Shares of NYSE UTL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,938. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a market cap of $668.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unitil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Unitil worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

