Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.19. 22,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $133.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $79,757,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $61,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

