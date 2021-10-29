Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.
Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.19. 22,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $133.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $79,757,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $61,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
