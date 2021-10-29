Yum China Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Yum China has increased its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,407. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. Yum China has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

