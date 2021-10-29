CNH Partners LLC Makes New $5.29 Million Investment in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 549,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFAQ. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $975,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,902,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $185,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAQ remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,595. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

