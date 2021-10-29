Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 84,800 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for approximately 7.1% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $47,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,904. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

