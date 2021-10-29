132,039 Shares in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 132,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.76% of CAI International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

Shares of CAI International stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. CAI International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $970.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.