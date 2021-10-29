Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 738,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,721,000 after acquiring an additional 592,358 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,162,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,802,000 after buying an additional 652,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,676,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,819,000 after buying an additional 235,054 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.67. The company had a trading volume of 238,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,866. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.