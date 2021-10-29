Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 1,800,000 Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,942,000. Enerplus makes up about 1.9% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.70% of Enerplus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,785 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 402.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,664 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $11,737,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. Analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

