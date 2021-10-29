The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. The Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $63,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,269,016 shares of company stock valued at $98,952,602. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 369.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 511,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $37.33 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

