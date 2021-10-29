Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Cut by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of VO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.42. 8,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,041. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $254.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

