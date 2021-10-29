Security National Bank of SO Dak Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security National Bank of SO Dak decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.56. 46,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,956. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.82. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

