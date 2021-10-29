Security National Bank of SO Dak Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 525,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,637,673. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $242.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

