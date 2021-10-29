Security National Bank of SO Dak Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.71. 410,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,480,345. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

