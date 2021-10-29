John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-10% yr/yr to $1.88-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.250 EPS.

Shares of JBT traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.74. 465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,410. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

