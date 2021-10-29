Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 738 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.65. 31,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.