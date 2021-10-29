Whitebox Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,943 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 150,795 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Whiting Petroleum worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

WLL stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. 6,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,030. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $70.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.87.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

