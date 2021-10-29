Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 299,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000.

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,379. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

