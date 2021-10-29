Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires 13,200 Shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 19.9% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 159,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 56,865 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 55.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 168,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 59,964 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 772.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 218,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 193,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWET remained flat at $$9.78 on Friday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

