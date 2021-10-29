Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the second quarter worth $377,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 15.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 39,060 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohn Robbins by 263.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cohn Robbins by 51.7% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 146,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRHC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,136. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

