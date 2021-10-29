INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Acquired by Monarch Alternative Capital LP

Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,013 shares during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust makes up approximately 8.8% of Monarch Alternative Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monarch Alternative Capital LP owned 0.08% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $42,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,404. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

