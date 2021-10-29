374,100 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 374,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth $9,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at $1,465,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at $24,413,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at $7,442,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at $959,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Guggenheim stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.89. 140,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

