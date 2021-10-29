Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $1.51 Million in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIWWU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,409,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,020,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

GigInternational1 stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 497 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,033. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIWWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU).

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.