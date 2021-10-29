Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises about 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU traded down $6.71 on Friday, hitting $162.00. 145,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day moving average is $179.80. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.