SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.0% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $510.96. 41,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,319. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $341.80 and a 52-week high of $513.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

