Virtu Financial LLC Takes $3 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $640,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPEV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,255,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 8.67. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. boosted their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

