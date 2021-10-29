CMG Global Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.4% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 28,150 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 534,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,130,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $403.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.