CMG Global Holdings LLC Increases Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $110.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.14. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.