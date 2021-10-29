Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.76) earnings per share. Hawaiian updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.39. 13,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,765. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $992.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 142,131 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of Hawaiian worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

