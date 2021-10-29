Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGL opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

