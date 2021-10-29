Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $5.17 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.