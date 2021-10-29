First Trust Advisors LP Has $96.06 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,143 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Consolidated Edison worth $96,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 502,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

