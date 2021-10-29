Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Holdings Cut by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.06% of Helen of Troy worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,116,000 after purchasing an additional 242,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,455,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 75.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $222.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

