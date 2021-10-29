Royal Bank of Canada Buys 249,926 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of Chubb worth $189,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after buying an additional 189,004 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

