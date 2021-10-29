First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 775,037 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,037 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.37% of New Jersey Resources worth $90,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,842,000 after purchasing an additional 232,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,570,000 after purchasing an additional 294,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,812,000 after buying an additional 82,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,776,000 after buying an additional 34,808 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NJR. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

