Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 1st

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend by 81.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 9,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 13,886.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

