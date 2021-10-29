Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $54.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.24.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after purchasing an additional 276,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after acquiring an additional 298,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

