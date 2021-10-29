Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of UBA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,846. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

