Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Allegiance Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

ABTX stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. 57,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,448. The company has a market cap of $781.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth $317,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

