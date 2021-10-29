Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Issues Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAVE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,576. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAVE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

